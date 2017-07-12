Bakersfield Police Department looking for runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to assist in locating a runaway teen considered to be at risk.

15-year-old Lucero Santaella was last seen in the 2700 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue on Tuesday July 11th at approximately 6:30 A.M.

Santaella is described as a Hispanic female, 15-years-old, 5'-5", 190 lbs, mid length brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a long sleeve t-shirt with white and black stripes, and gray leggings.

Anyone with information regarding her location is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department.