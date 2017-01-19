Bakersfield Police Department offering course on alcohol education for business owners

Zuriel Loving
7:16 AM, Jan 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
The Bakersfield Police Department will be hosting a free seminar for ABC licensed business owners and their employees presented by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Bakersfield Police West Area Substation on 1301 Buena Vista Road.
 
The LEAD (Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs) seminar will give information on:
  • What is acceptable I.D.; the best way to check I.D.; how to refuse service; signs and prevention of illicit drug activity, and more
  • Facts about your criminal, civil, and ABC liability
  • Update on California alcohol laws
  • Helpful handouts

If you want to register for a future session, visit their website. Participants must register for the event at least 48 hours in advance.

