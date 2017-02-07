Bakersfield Police Department searching for man who exposed himself to students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Yesterday, February 6, 2017, around 7:20 p.m., Bakersfield College's Department of Public Safety became aware of a man exposing himself on campus.

The incident occurred earlier in the day, around 4:50 p.m. The suspect was described as a white male in his twenties with dirty blond hair. He was reported wearing tan pants a black or gray sweater.

While walking through the courtyard of a building, the suspect exposed himself to a female student when she walked near the men's restroom. She reported that he was holding his pants down exposing himself. She fled the area and contacted the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 7:25 p.m., BPD contacted BC's Department of Safety reporting that a second incident had taken place nearby with the description of the suspect matching the first incident.

While in the northeast student parking lot, the suspect pulled his pants down and exposed himself to a second female student. She began walking to her car and noticed the suspect following her. She entered her vehicle and fled the area as she contacted BPD.

A search was initiated, but public safety officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Bakersfield College and the Bakersfield Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or the Department of Public Safety at (661) 395-4554.