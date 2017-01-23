Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing 11-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 11-year-old Kalaysia Belt was last seen near 8th and V Streets on January 22, 2017, and the Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for their help in locating her.

Belt was last seen around 5:30 p.m., wearing pink pants with floral designs, a Pink Panther t-shirt and a blue jacket with the word "Bobcats" on it.

She is about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.