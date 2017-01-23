Bakersfield Police Department searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 11-year-old Kalaysia Belt was last seen near 8th and V Streets on January 22, 2017, and the Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for their help in locating her.
Belt was last seen around 5:30 p.m., wearing pink pants with floral designs, a Pink Panther t-shirt and a blue jacket with the word "Bobcats" on it.
She is about 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
According to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon, snow is sticking to the roadways and they are escorting traffic in the Lebec area.
According to their Facebook page, Bakersfield College cancelled morning classes after their main campus experienced a power outage.
UPDATE (Jan. 23, 2017, 8:56 a.m.): According to the Kern County Fire Department, around 7:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on…
