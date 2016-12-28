Bakersfield Police Department searching for suspect brandishing weapon at victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for brandishing a firearm.

On December 13, 2016, at about 9:00 p.m., a suspect brandished a handgun at a victim as he drove past her. The suspect possibly left the area driving a grey, two-door, long-bed Dodge pickup.

He is described as a White male in his thirties, 6’4”, around 250 pounds, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark colored hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Burich at (661) 326-3543 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.