Bakersfield Police Department searching for two suspects in Star Beauty burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for burglary.

On December 8, 2016, around 12:00 a.m., two suspects forced entry into Star Beauty at 2601 Fashion Place and removed loss.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Andrea Pflugh at (661) 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.