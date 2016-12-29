Bakersfield Police Department searching for two suspects in Star Beauty burglary

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for burglary.
On December 8, 2016, around 12:00 a.m., two suspects forced entry into Star Beauty at 2601 Fashion Place and removed loss.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Andrea Pflugh at (661) 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Around 1:01 p.m. on December 29, California Highway Patrol reported an instance of a car running into a home.
Bakersfield police are looking for a black male in his thirties wearing all black clothing and a black hat after reports of a man with a gun…
On Saturday, January 21, 2017, the Women's March will be in Los Angeles to walk in solidarity.
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by Linda Knuckles and David Barrows for the death of their daughter, Kathy Brown. The lawsuit was…