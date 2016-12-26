Bakersfield police officers find 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds, later dies at Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 26, 2016, 1:48 p.m.): Bakersfield police officers have shared that the victim was a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His name has not been released as they still need to contact his family.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

=======================================

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, they received a call around 9:45 a.m. down in the road near East 3rd and Bliss Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from trauma. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. There were several reports of shots fired, but those have not been confirmed yet.

Police are undergoing preliminary investigations at this point.