Bakersfield police give business owners tips for preventing burglaries

BPD warns about rise in business burglaries
Bakersfield police are advising local business to take extra precaution after a series of burglaries.
They say thieves are smashing their way into businesses after-hours.
“The suspects are targeting cash registers and safes that are located within the business,” said Bakersfield Police Sgt. Ryan Kroeker.
Just last month, Honeybaked Ham on Ming Avenue, The Flame Broiler on Coffee Road and Mountain Mike’s Pizza on Stine Road, were all hit by burglars – all within one hour.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza manager, Melanie Stapp, says thieves stole more than two thousand dollars from their safe.
The damage the burglars left behind, added more to the business’ loss.
Police are now asking business owners to be vigilant. They say start by emptying your cash register and leaving it open.
“If your safe is open and there’s nothing in there and there’s nothing in the cash register, chance are they’re probably going to leave the business fairly quickly,” said Sgt. Kroeker.
Police says businesses should also:
Detectives believe that some of the burglaries are related. They say that even though some of the crimes were captured on surveillance video, they still need help identifying the thieves.
If you have any information regarding these cases, you are urged to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.
