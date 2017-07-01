Bakersfield Police investigating a shooting in NW Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 71°
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in northwest Bakersfield.
It happened just before 9:30a.m. in the 8500 block of Rolling Bay Dr. which is between Silverlake Dr. and Nighthawk Lane.
BPD said one person has major injuries.
Investigators are on scene.
Officials said the suspect is a Hispanic man in a white vehicle with damage.
23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.
Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in northwest Bakersfield.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called out to Lake Isabella Thursday morning in the area of Scovern St. and Alta Sierra…
The California Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were left with major injuries after they were involved in a solo crash in the Kern River…
The Kern County coroner said the body of a 1-year-old was found floating in a swimming pool Thursday morning.