Bakersfield Police investigating a shooting in NW Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police are on scene of a shooting in northwest Bakersfield.

It happened just before 9:30a.m. in the 8500 block of Rolling Bay Dr. which is between Silverlake Dr. and Nighthawk Lane.

BPD said one person has major injuries.

Investigators are on scene.

Officials said the suspect is a Hispanic man in a white vehicle with damage.

23ABC has a crew on the way, check back for updates.