Kern Co. Coroner's Office says a 15-year-old girl found dead in South Bakersfield was strangled

10:16 PM, Apr 10, 2017
11:30 PM, Apr 14, 2017

15-year-old Stacy Duke was found dead on Monday

23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez has been arrested for murder

Welfare check leads to BPD investigation on Dore Drive.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 14, 2017, 4:15 p.m.): The Kern Co. Coroner says Stacy Duke was strangled and her manner of death was a homicide.

Gerardo Rodriguez made his initial court appearance in connection to the case on Thursday; his arraignment was continued to April 20.

===============================

UPDATE (April 13, 2017 2:05 p.m.): According to the DA's Office, Gerardo Rodriguez could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, or life in prison without parole.

===============================

UPDATE (April 12, 2017 5:45 p.m.): The 15-year-old killed in a detached garage has been identified as Stacy Duke of Bakersfield.

===============================

UPDATE (April 11, 2017 4:05 p.m.): Police arrested 23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Monday evening in connection the the suspicious death investigation.

A deceased 15-year-old girl was found inside a detached garage at a home where the suspect was detained.

He was arrested on charges of murder and child abuse.

===============================

Bakersfield Police are at a home in south Bakersfield investigating what officials are calling a suspicious death. 

They are on Dore Drive near Planz Road and S. Union Avenue.

Our 23ABC crew who is at the scene said there are four BPD patrol cars and a crime scene unit van. 

Officials said the initial call was for a check the welfare at the residence. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News