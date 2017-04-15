Kern Co. Coroner's Office says a 15-year-old girl found dead in South Bakersfield was strangled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 14, 2017, 4:15 p.m.): The Kern Co. Coroner says Stacy Duke was strangled and her manner of death was a homicide.

Gerardo Rodriguez made his initial court appearance in connection to the case on Thursday; his arraignment was continued to April 20.

===============================

UPDATE (April 13, 2017 2:05 p.m.): According to the DA's Office, Gerardo Rodriguez could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, or life in prison without parole.

===============================

UPDATE (April 12, 2017 5:45 p.m.): The 15-year-old killed in a detached garage has been identified as Stacy Duke of Bakersfield.

===============================

UPDATE (April 11, 2017 4:05 p.m.): Police arrested 23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Monday evening in connection the the suspicious death investigation.

A deceased 15-year-old girl was found inside a detached garage at a home where the suspect was detained.

He was arrested on charges of murder and child abuse.

===============================

Bakersfield Police are at a home in south Bakersfield investigating what officials are calling a suspicious death.

They are on Dore Drive near Planz Road and S. Union Avenue.

Our 23ABC crew who is at the scene said there are four BPD patrol cars and a crime scene unit van.

Officials said the initial call was for a check the welfare at the residence.