Kern Co. Coroner's Office says a 15-year-old girl found dead in South Bakersfield was strangled

15-year-old Stacy Duke was found dead on Monday
23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez has been arrested for murder
Welfare check leads to BPD investigation on Dore Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 14, 2017, 4:15 p.m.): The Kern Co. Coroner says Stacy Duke was strangled and her manner of death was a homicide.
Gerardo Rodriguez made his initial court appearance in connection to the case on Thursday; his arraignment was continued to April 20.
UPDATE (April 13, 2017 2:05 p.m.): According to the DA's Office, Gerardo Rodriguez could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, or life in prison without parole.
UPDATE (April 12, 2017 5:45 p.m.): The 15-year-old killed in a detached garage has been identified as Stacy Duke of Bakersfield.
UPDATE (April 11, 2017 4:05 p.m.): Police arrested 23-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez Monday evening in connection the the suspicious death investigation.
A deceased 15-year-old girl was found inside a detached garage at a home where the suspect was detained.
He was arrested on charges of murder and child abuse.
Bakersfield Police are at a home in south Bakersfield investigating what officials are calling a suspicious death.
They are on Dore Drive near Planz Road and S. Union Avenue.
Our 23ABC crew who is at the scene said there are four BPD patrol cars and a crime scene unit van.
Officials said the initial call was for a check the welfare at the residence.
