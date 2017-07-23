Bakersfield Police investigating an armed robbery at 7-Eleven Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of an armed robbery in central Bakersfield.

Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, BPD was dispatched to the 7-Eleven on W. Columbus and Union Ave.

Initial reports were that the business was robbed at gunpoint by two Hispanic men.

The two took off in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

Officials said they're still trying to determine the make and model of the suspect vehicle and exactly what each of the suspects were wearing.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.