Bakersfield Police investigating crash in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 17, 9:51p.m.): Bakersfield Police said around 7:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus a tree near S. H St and Belle Terrace.
When officials arrived they found a white Dodge Ram pickup that collided with a tree in the center divider.
The adult driver was the only person in the truck.
The driver died at the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The identity of the driver will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing, any one with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
