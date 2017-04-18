Bakersfield Police investigating crash in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 17, 9:51p.m.): Bakersfield Police said around 7:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus a tree near S. H St and Belle Terrace.

When officials arrived they found a white Dodge Ram pickup that collided with a tree in the center divider.

The adult driver was the only person in the truck.

The driver died at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, any one with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.

