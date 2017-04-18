Bakersfield Police investigating crash in South Bakersfield

8:55 PM, Apr 17, 2017
9:54 PM, Apr 17, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 17, 9:51p.m.): Bakersfield Police said around 7:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus a tree near S. H St and Belle Terrace. 

When officials arrived they found a white Dodge Ram pickup that collided with a tree in the center divider. 

The adult driver was the only person in the truck. 

The driver died at the scene. 

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

The identity of the driver will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner's Office. 

The investigation is ongoing, any one with information is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a crash in south Bakersfield. 

It happened on S. H St. near Belle Terrace just after 7:30 p.m.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved. A 23ABC crew that was on the scene said it appeared to be one vehicle that crashed into a tree. 

Roads in the area are blocked off in the area. 

23ABC has reached out to Bakersfield Police for more details, but has not heard back. 

