BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (4:12 a.m.): Bakersfield Police are now calling Sunday night's stabbing a hate crime.

BPD says racial slurs were shouted during the altercation.

Police have taken two men into custody. Seth MIlls, 21, and 31-year-old James Alfter both face assault with a deadly weapon, conspirace and hate crime charges. Mills also faces carjacking and probation violation charges.

======

Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Circle K on Stine Road in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday night.

BPD says that two teens were stabbed and are both suffering minor to moderate injuries. They have both been taken to local hospitals.

One of the victim's cars was stolen during the altercation; that car has been located and returned to the victim.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of the offenders.

This story is developing, check back for updates.