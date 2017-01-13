Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 15-year-old Melissa Isabel Berlanga was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oak Street, just north of California Avenue, on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Berlanga is described as a Hispanic female around 6'1", about 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.