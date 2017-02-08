Bakersfield police looking for missing at-risk juvenile last seen in South Bakersfield

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are searching for a missing at-risk juvenile last seen Tuesday morning.
Mariah Bullard was last seen near South H Street and Berkshire Road around 7:30 a.m.
She is described as a 17-year-old black female, 160 pounds, and five feet tall with brown and burgundy long braided hair, black framed glasses, and a pierced tongue.
Bullard is considered at-risk because she has no history of running away.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
