Bakersfield Police make 3 DUI arrests, seize 2 firearms, cite 28 during DUI/License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section held a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Saturday night in central Bakersfield.

Officials set up the checkpoint in the area of Chester Avenue and 38th St. between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

During that time, 664 vehicles were screened by officers. Nine drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.

The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic section made three arrests of drivers for driving under the influence. Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana and one driver for driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and marijuana.

A total of 28 drivers were cited for no drivers license or driving on a suspended license.

Two subjects were arrested for possession of 2 concealed concealed firearms one of which was reported stolen.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.