Bakersfield Police man for felony DUI, hit and run and child endangerment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police responded to the area of Harris Rd. and Spring Creek Loop Friday morning for an injury accident.

As officers were on their way, they were told the suspect had left the area in a black Ford Mustang. A witness followed the vehicle and told police there were two female juvenile passengers inside the suspect vehicle.

A witness saw the suspect and two juveniles go into a residence with the juveniles.

Officers showed up to the residence and got in touch with the suspect and two juveniles in questions. Officers determined the suspect driver was the father of the two juveniles.

The father, Nathan Evans, 28, of Bakersfield was arrested for felony DUI, hit and run and child endangerment.

The juveniles were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The investigation determined that the suspect crashed head on into a tree.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.