Bakersfield Police need help locating missing at-risk adult

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Edward Padilla was last seen on June 22, 2017 at about 5:00 a.m., in the 3800 block of Soranno Avenue.

Padilla is described as a:

Hispanic male, 39 years of age, 5’10”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a brown shirt

Anyone with information regarding the location of Padilla is asked to call Detective Chance Koerner (661) 326-3537, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.