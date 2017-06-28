Bakersfield Police need help locating missing at-risk adult

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Edward Padilla was last seen on June 22, 2017 at about 5:00 a.m., in the 3800 block of Soranno Avenue.
Padilla is described as a:
Hispanic male, 39 years of age, 5’10”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a brown shirt
Anyone with information regarding the location of Padilla is asked to call Detective Chance Koerner (661) 326-3537, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.
Delano police are investigating two shootings.
The County of Kern is asking for the community's help on Tuesday, hoping to come up with a plan to improve Hart Park.
Bakersfield Police Detectives are trying to get a search warrant to continue their investigation into a robbery and kidnapping in South…
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk due to a…