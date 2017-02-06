Bakersfield police officers arrest three men for kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy early Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This morning, February 6, 2017, around 5:41 a.m., Bakersfield police officers were called to a residence on Beech Street, just north of 24th Street, for a robbery that had just happened.

When they arrived, officers discovered the suspects had forced entry into the residence and held the homeowner at gunpoint. The suspects stole the victim's wallet and cell phones before fleeing.

BPD officers were able to track one of the stolen phones to a vehicle near Oak and 19th Street. After searching the vehicle, the occupants were found to have the victim's stolen property and several replica handguns.

The occupants of the vehicle, 36-year-old Shane Carr, 31-year-old Michael Parker and 27-year-old Juan Delgado were all arrested for residential robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy.

They have been placed in the Kern County jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.