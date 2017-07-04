Bakersfield police search for missing woman

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for the community's help to find a missing woman.
They say 46-year-old Mary Gallegos was last seen on June 30th, coming out of San Joaquin Hospital.
She is believed to be in the Tehachapi area and is considered at risk due to health conditions.
Gallegos is described as 5'03 and 108 pounds.
She has brown hair and eyes. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at 327-7111.
A Tehachapi man is shaken and without power after a small plane hit his home on Friday.
UPDATE (9:45 P.M. 7/3): CHP Officials say the man who died was driving a Suzuki, and did not stop at a stop sign, then crashed into a Chevy Tahoe.
The Kern County Rangers play a large roll in keeping the public safe and you may have never heard of them.