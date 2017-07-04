Bakersfield police search for missing woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are asking for the community's help to find a missing woman.

They say 46-year-old Mary Gallegos was last seen on June 30th, coming out of San Joaquin Hospital.

She is believed to be in the Tehachapi area and is considered at risk due to health conditions.

Gallegos is described as 5'03 and 108 pounds.

She has brown hair and eyes. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at 327-7111.