Bakersfield police searching for four suspects after robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a robbery on 32nd Street, just north of Highway 204 near H Street, on February 2, 2017.

The suspect is a female of unknown race, about 25 years old with blonde hair and brown roots. The other suspects are three males of unknown race.

The victim met with the suspect on 32nd Street, just north of Highway 204, when he was approached by three males of an unknown race who were concealing their faces with bandanas. The suspects brandished a knife and simulated a firearm while demanding several items from the victim.

The four suspects then fled the area in a smaller tan four-door vehicle.

The victim met the female suspect through a dating app, which included her photo.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to Detective Torres at (661) 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.