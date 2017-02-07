Bakersfield police searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 51-year-old Todd Jones is wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department in relation to an attempted murder in January 2017.

Jones was identified as the suspect who shot another individual on January 23, 2017, on Sugarleaf Ridge Drive, just north of Ming Avenue.

Jones is described as a black male, about six feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Matt Gregory at (661) 326-3546 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.