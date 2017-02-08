Bakersfield police searching for suspect who burglarized Mimotto in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Between 9 p.m. on December 29, 2016 and 9 a.m. on December 30, 2016, a suspect forced entry into the Mimotto food store on Hageman Road and stole items.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Nicole Shihrer at (661) 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.