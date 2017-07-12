Bakersfield Police will host the graduation of the Junior Police Academy class

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 76°
The Bakersfield Police Department will celebrate the graduation of this summer's first Junior Police Academy class on Wednesday morning.
Thirty-three cadets, ranging in age from 11 to 13, will go through the graduation ceremony.
The event will be held at the City Council Chambers located at 1501 Truxtun Avenue starting at 9 a.m.
Bakersfield Police Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night on gun and gang related charges.
UPDATE: All lanes are back open this morning after a grass fire burned on the side of the road on Highway 58, just east of General Beale Road.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking into why a dead body was found in a canal in Central Bakersfield.