Bakersfield Police will host the graduation of the Junior Police Academy class

8:38 AM, Jul 12, 2017
18 mins ago
The Bakersfield Police Department will celebrate the graduation of this summer's first Junior Police Academy class on Wednesday morning.

Thirty-three cadets, ranging in age from 11 to 13, will go through the graduation ceremony.

The event will be held at the City Council Chambers located at 1501 Truxtun Avenue starting at 9 a.m.

 

