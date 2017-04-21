Bakersfield ranked as number one city hit hardest by extreme poverty

12:40 PM, Apr 21, 2017
N.L. Belardes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bakersfield is the number one city hit hardest by extreme poverty, according to a report by MSN.

According to the article, the concentrated poverty change went up by 40,878. The poverty rate is 23.5%.

 

The share of poor people living in extremely impoverished neighborhoods in the Bakersfield metro area nearly doubled between 2009 and 2015.

