Bakersfield ranked as number one city hit hardest by extreme poverty

Bakersfield is the number one city hit hardest by extreme poverty, according to a report by MSN.
According to the article, the concentrated poverty change went up by 40,878. The poverty rate is 23.5%.
The share of poor people living in extremely impoverished neighborhoods in the Bakersfield metro area nearly doubled between 2009 and 2015.
The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.
Wasco deputies arrested two suspects Friday morning for a shooting that happened last Saturday.
Caltrans held the 27th annual ceremony honoring employees who have died in the line of duty.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation along with other organizations is holding a bike workshop Friday to improve bike safety.