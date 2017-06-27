Bakersfield ranked top 10 for worst drivers in the US

Bakersfield -

If you've ever gone on a road trip, you may have noticed that driving styles and quality vary from city to city. New Yorkers are notorious for horn honking and tailgating. Miami drivers are renowned for ignoring the turn signal. Los Angeles drivers are more prone to road rage than the rest of the country. And Portlanders are famously slow and polite behind the wheel.

After QuoteWizard compared the best and worst drivers by state, we wanted to know more about how drivers in America's 75 most populous city metro areas stack up against each other. Here's how we did it:

Methodology

How do you statistically determine bad driving? We sampled incident stats from users of our website with over two million data points from 2016. To quantify over driver standards for comparison, we weighted incident counts for each city with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings are sum of weighted means calculated from these parameters:

Accidents

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Using this data, QuoteWizard ranked each US city from worst to best.

Rankings

This list contains the 75 most populous city metro areas in the US. They're ranked from worst is first, so the lower a city is on this list, the better the drivers are. Conversely, cities with higher rankings have progressively worse drivers. In other words, being high on this list is not a good a thing.

-courtesy quotewizard.com