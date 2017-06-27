Bakersfield ranked top 10 for worst drivers in the US

After QuoteWizard compared the best and worst drivers by state, we wanted to know more about how drivers in America's 75 most populous city metro areas stack up against each other. Here's how we did it:
Methodology
How do you statistically determine bad driving? We sampled incident stats from users of our website with over two million data points from 2016. To quantify over driver standards for comparison, we weighted incident counts for each city with its occurrence percentage. The final rankings are sum of weighted means calculated from these parameters:
Accidents
Speeding tickets
DUIs
Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
This list contains the 75 most populous city metro areas in the US. They're ranked from worst is first, so the lower a city is on this list, the better the drivers are. Conversely, cities with higher rankings have progressively worse drivers. In other words, being high on this list is not a good a thing.