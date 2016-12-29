Bakersfield rated one of the least caring cities in the United States

Zuriel Loving, Feven Kay
11:25 AM, Dec 28, 2016
6:37 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Bakersfield ranked one of the least caring cities

According to WalletHub, Bakersfield ranks at the bottom of the list when it comes to caring cities in the United States.

Ranked 91 out of 100, Bakersfield garned a score of 41.93. This was computed from three categories, 'Caring for the Community', 'Caring for the Vulnerable' and 'Caring for the Workforce' where the city scored 82, 73 and 95 respectively.

Other California cities ranked low on the list with Sacramento coming in at 77, Long Beach at 89, Los Angeles at 95, Fresno at 97 and San Bernardino at 100.

The top three cities were Madison, Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

