Bakersfield sees another decrease in gas prices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In the past week, the average price for gas has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon. Just yesterday, July 30th, the average price for gas was $2.93 a gallon according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield.

According to GasBuddy data, gas prices have ranged widely over the last five years. In 2016, the average price for gas was $2.76 per gallon, in 2015 $3.82 per gallon, in 2014 $4.02 per gallon, in 2013 $3.95 per gallon, and in 2012 the average price per gallon was $3.80.