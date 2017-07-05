Bakersfield Track Club cancels third race in "Summer Series" due to lack of staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Track Club announced on Facebook that the third race in their Summer Series has been canceled due to lack of staffing.

In a post, the track club said "with so many of our volunteers and board members traveling with their families this holiday week, we found ourselves very short handed for the event."

The fourth race is scheduled to take place on July 18; the club says a make-up date for the third race will be set at a later date.

The cancelation also comes after the death of local attorney Benjamin Greene in the second race of the Summer Series.