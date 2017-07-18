Fair
Bakersfield Track Club
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Track Club will be hosting race #4 on July 18th at 6 p.m.
This will be the third event in the summer series put on by the Bakersfield Track Club. The third race was cancelled earlier this summer due to lack of staffing but is said to be rescheduled for a later date.
On June 20th Bakersfield attorney Benjamin Greene died while participating in a 5k as part of the summer series of the Bakersfield Track Club.
Greene had posted that he was set to run the race at Hart Park during triple-digit heat.
