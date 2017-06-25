Bakersfield Wing Fest is back for another year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back for its second year.

It is taking place today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds located on South P Street.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County.

Tickets start at $35.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this event.

For more information, visit bakersfieldwingfest.com.