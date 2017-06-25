Bakersfield Wing Fest is back for another year

Fair
Bakersfield Wing Fest back for another year
The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back for its second year.
It is taking place today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds located on South P Street.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County.
Tickets start at $35.
You must be 21 years or older to attend this event.
For more information, visit bakersfieldwingfest.com.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives responded to Mojave Sunday after deputies found a victim of a gunshot wound.
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday, police say.
An accident near White Lane and Ashe Road is causing traffic delays in southwest Bakersfield on Sunday evening.
