Bakersfield Wing Fest is back for another year

Feven Kay
10:49 AM, Jun 25, 2017
11:07 AM, Jun 25, 2017
kern county fairgrounds | bakersfield wing festival

Bakersfield Wing Fest back for another year

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Wing Festival is back for its second year.

It is taking place today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds located on South P Street.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County.

Tickets start at $35.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this event.

For more information, visit bakersfieldwingfest.com

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News