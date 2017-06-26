Bakersfield Wings: Where to find them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Wing Festival took over Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 25. 15 restaurants came to showcase their spicy and creative wings.

Attendees could vote for their favorite wings and the winner of "People's Choice 2017" went to Happy Hour Bar and Tapas. Chef Matt Hearn was on a season of Hell's Kitchen.

Other restaurants at wing fest:

These restaurants offer their wings daily!

