Bakersfield Wings: Where to find them

Bakersfield Wing Fest showcases top wings

Jada Montemarano
12:40 PM, Jun 26, 2017
12:41 PM, Jun 26, 2017

Bakersfield Wing Fest showcased wing vendors from around the city and here is where you can get some of them!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Wing Festival took over Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 25. 15 restaurants came to showcase their spicy and creative wings.

Attendees could vote for their favorite wings and the winner of "People's Choice 2017" went to Happy Hour Bar and Tapas. Chef Matt Hearn was on a season of Hell's Kitchen.

 

Other restaurants at wing fest:

 

Fuzion On:

 

Happy Wings:

Hooters 

Buffalo Wild Wings: 

 

 

These restaurants offer their wings daily!

 

