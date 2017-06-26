Bakersfield woman pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Crystal Ferguson, 37, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between June 1, 2016, and November 1, 2016, Ferguson distributed approximately 79.8 grams of cocaine base and approximately 28.6 grams of cocaine.

This case is the product of an investigation by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, which includes the Bakersfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Delaney is prosecuting the case.

Ferguson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill on October 16, 2017. Ferguson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.