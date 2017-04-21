Bakersfield woman's mobility ramps stolen twice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Jennifer Nolen lost some of her freedom when her scooter mobility ramps were stolen - not once, but twice.

Last month, on March 3RD, thieves stole metal ramps used to transport her scooter.

They took them from the back of her son’s truck parked in the driveway of her southwest Bakersfield home.

A week and a half later, her husband surprised her with a new set.

The couple went to Chili's on Gosford Road to celebrate. The new ramps were in the bed of his truck.

“We came out in about an hour and fifteen minutes and the ramps were gone,” said Nolen.

The ramps are valued at $150. Without them nolen cannot leave her house with her scooter.

“It really sinks me down not being able to leave my house,” said Nolen.

An avid gardener, Nolen was looking forward to going to Bakersfield College's annual Garden Fest happening at the end of the month.

“He can’t wheel me through that terrain with all holes in the grass and such so that’s something I won’t be able to enjoy this year,” said Nolen.

She also can’t run errands for her son who is serving overseas right now.

Nolan tells 23ABC that she would appreciate it if whomever stole the ramps just return them.

She asks that they be laid on her front yard, no questions asked.