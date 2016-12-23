BCHS students collect and give gifts to 30 elementary school children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kids from an East Bakersfield elementary school were given an early Christmas present Thursday courtesy of Bakersfield Christian High School.

Students and staff from BCHS collected gifts for 30 children for the fourth year in a row.

This year the students were even able to go to the Bakersfield Christian campus where they were surprised with clothes, toys, and activities.

The project was started by the Bakersfield Christian associated student body and has become a tradition for the school year after year.