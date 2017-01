BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 23, 2017, 11:18 a.m.): According the Bakersfield Police Department watch commander, officers have a burglary suspect in custody after he ran from the crime scene.

Officers are currently searching for other suspects in the area.

=============================

Roosevelt Elementary is on lockdown, according to the Bakersfield Community School District.

Due to police activity near 2nd and Holtby, the school has locked down all activity.

This story is developing, check back for more updates.