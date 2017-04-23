Bear cubs break in to Pine Mountain Club home, California Highway Patrol gets them out

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. - The Fort Tejon California Highway Patrol posted some unexpected intruders on their Facebook page Sunday. They said officers responded to a home in Pine Mountain Club Saturday for reports of a possible break in.

They were able to find the intruders: a few bear cubs.

The cubs were able to open the door and enter without damaging it. However, they did damage a car that was parked outside when they tried to get into it while looking for food.

CHP officers were able to get the cubs out of the house without resistance and back out to the "momma bear" outside.

CHP said the bear and the cubs disappeared back into the darkness without hesitation.

Officials are reminding residents that with temperatures warming up and winter grasses disappearing, bears may wander into neighborhoods looking for food and water.

Officials remind people to not leave food or water in unoccupied vehicles or outside at night.

Also, if you come across a cub they remind you to be careful because the mother bear is normally nearby.