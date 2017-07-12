Beer, wine and movies? AMC 6 gets approved to sell both

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
Pedestrians pass an AMC movie theater in Times Square June 21, 2005 in New York City.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - What is better then enjoying popcorn at the movie theater? Having a beer or wine to go with it. You now can have both at the AMC 6 in Bakersfield.
AMC proposes a separate concession stand to sell movie-goers alcohol. The movie theater's alcohol permit was approved in February and it is currently under construction along California Avenue.
AMC 6, currently is getting a major facelift and is expecting to reopen in August.
The Bakersfield Police Department first made videos that feature their officers for "Honor Peace Officer Week" in May, and the series was so…
On July 10, 2017, a video was posted on Facebook where allegations of officer misconduct were made by Tatyana Hargrove, who was arrested by…
What is better then enjoying popcorn at the movie theater? Having a beer or wine to go with it. You now can have both at the AMC 6 in…
Bakersfield Police Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday night on gun and gang related charges.