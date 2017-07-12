Beer, wine and movies? AMC 6 gets approved to sell both

Morgan Wheeler
3:31 PM, Jul 12, 2017
33 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - What is better then enjoying popcorn at the movie theater? Having a beer or wine to go with it. You now can have both at the AMC 6 in Bakersfield. 

AMC proposes a separate concession stand to sell movie-goers alcohol. The movie theater's alcohol permit was approved in February and it is currently under construction along California Avenue.

AMC 6, currently is getting a major facelift and is expecting to reopen in August. 

 

