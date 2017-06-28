Beloved donkey Sophie, last of original CALM animals, dies

The California Living Museum announced Wednesday that one of the staples of the last 35-plus years has died.

Sophie the donkey died Tuesday morning, CALM announced.

Sophie first came to CALM on Jan. 1, 1984.

Lana Fain, zoo manager at CALM said in a statement, "It's hard to remember a time at CALM without Sophie. As you can imagine, the staff is devastated but we are all lucky to have been a part of her life. You couldn't help but love her. The only time I ever saw her act less than lady-like (other than applying fly spray) was when the rabbits were moved into the Children's Park. Sophie was a less than cordial neighbor."

"Sophie was a time-keeper of sorts. You knew what time it was in the morning when you heard her braying for her breakfast and you knew what time it was at the end of the day when you heard her braying for dinner. That beautiful bray is going to be so very much missed."

CALM said Sophie suffered from severe arthritis. Despite prescriptions to help ease the pain, on Tuesday, officials decided to humanely euthanize Sophie.

CALM is asking anyone who has photos or memories they would like to share of Sophie, to share them on the CALM's Facebook page or email them to lafain@kern.org.