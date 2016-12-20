Bakersfield Fire Department saves three occupants from fire in vacant building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Monday, December 19, 2016 at 12:52 p.m., the Bakersfield Fire Department were called to a reported structure fire inside of a vacant, single-story commercial structure at 440 Brundage Lane.

First arriving units saw smoke coming from the structure and helped two occupants evacuate the building. While continuing their primary search, firefighters located an additional occupant, a 37-year-old female, who was removed from the building and treated for smoke inhalation by BFD crew members.

The fire, which consisted of burning clothes, trash and debris was extinguished by firefighters, and the remaining smoke was removed by positive pressure ventilation.

One civilian was treated for minor injuries from smoke inhalation and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

BFD arson investigators are in the process of investigating the cause of the fire.

No damages to the structure were reported.