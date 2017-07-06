BHS officials express grief over loss of basketball coach Chris Avis

Bakersfield High School officials are reacting to the death of one of the school's basketball coaches.

BHS officials confirming the death of Chris Avis, a junior varsity basketball coach.

“Chris was a very quiet and positive teacher, coach, and person. Extremely nice and polite. Kids really respected him in the classroom and on the basketball court," said David Reese, principal at BHS. "He was an excellent role model and absolutely loved everything about basketball. I do not know one person who ever could say one bad thing about him.”

BHS basketball coach Greg Burt said of Avis,

“I had the privilege to coach Chris in high school and then coach with him for the past several years at BHS. I don’t think as a coach we should look at each season as a success or failure. That won’t be determined until much later when each player moves on into the world and chooses their path. Chris was a success. His players loved him. He made a difference in their lives. He had the ability to bring out the best in them. He will forever be missed."

Avis is a Cal State Bakersfield graduate, who worked at BHS as a special education teacher.

He had been an assistant coach and head J.V. coach at BHS since 2009.

Chris Avis, our lead videographer & editor since 2010 has passed. In his memory, send positivity into the world today.



Rest in Peace, Chris pic.twitter.com/HfLeGJh6gl — Sound and Fury Fest (@sound_and_fury) July 6, 2017

Officials with the Sound and Fury Fest posted a tweet on Thursday, remembering the man who was a founder of the Los Angeles festival.