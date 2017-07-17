Bicyclist Michael Yunk hit and killed by garbage truck

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 5th Michael Yunk was hit and killed by a garbage service truck in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
The bicyclist was transported from the scene to Kern Medical where he was later pronounced dead.
Bakersfield Police Department is reporting the cause of death is "crush trauma of lower extremeties and additional blunt force trauma".
On July 16th officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a solo traffic collision on State Route 178 eastbound west of Mount…
A sinkhole has blocked a lane of traffic along Truxtun Avenue near the Westside Parkway onramp.
A Bakersfield man is in custody for a shooting that occured three months ago in Arroyo Grande.
