Bicyclist Michael Yunk hit and killed by garbage truck

10:13 AM, Jul 17, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 5th Michael Yunk was hit and killed by a garbage service truck in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. 

The bicyclist was transported from the scene to Kern Medical where he was later pronounced dead. 

Bakersfield Police Department is reporting the cause of death is "crush trauma of lower extremeties and additional blunt force trauma". 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News