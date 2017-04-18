Cloudy
Big rig crash closes 3 lanes of SB 99... video by Wyatt Scott.
Three lanes of southbound Highway 99 were closed near California Avenue due to a big rig crash Tuesday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the big rig crashed around 8:30 a.m.
The CHP says there are several crashes along the 99 in the areas of California Avenue, Highway 65 and Kimberlina Road.
No word on injuries.
