Big rig crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 58 in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2016 9:45 p.m.): Highway 58 has been reopened near Broome Road. Traffic is no longer impacting the area.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 58 were closed Friday night after a big rig crashed, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Dispatchers reported the crash just after 5:30 p.m. near Broome Road, near the famous Tehachapi Loop.

As a result, all eastbound lanes are shut down until crews can clear the crash. There was no word on when the road would reopen.

Westbound lanes are also delayed, according to 23ABC's exclusive Traffic Now mapping system.

There were conflicting reports on which direction was blocked off earlier in the night.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and whether weather conditions were a factor.