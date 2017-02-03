Big rig rollover causes one lane of NB 99 to close in Delano

5:52 AM, Feb 3, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One lane of northbound Highway 99 in Delano is closed at County Line Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig hauling degreaser rolled over just after 2 a.m. Friday. 

The rollover caused the closure of multiple lanes of the 99. The CHP has opened one lane as crews work to cleanup the scene.

It's not known if anyone was injured. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News