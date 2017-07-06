Big rig rollover leads to slowing on Northbound 99 at County Line Road in Delano

Fair
HI: 107°
LO: 78°
A big rig rollover has led to slowing on Northbound 99 at County Line Road in Delano on Thursday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a big rig rolled over just after 8 a.m.
That rollover has led to the closure of two lanes and the off ramp. Traffic is down to 4 miles per hour in some areas.
No word on when lanes will be cleared.
