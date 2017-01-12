Bike Bakersfield 'full moon ride' pushed to Friday, January 13 due to inclement weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Originally scheduled for tonight, January 12, Bike Bakersfield has announced that due to the chance of rain, its monthly Full Moon Ride has been rescheduled to Friday, January 13, 2017.

The family-friendly event begins at Beach Park, near Oak and 21st Streets, and will end at The Marketplace on Ming. It will follow the Kern River Parkway Trail and travel through Cal State Bakersfield's campus.

It will begin at 7 p.m. and will ride at 10 to 12 mph pace with Bike Bakersfield staff following along with tolls and flat tire repair equipment. Lights and a helmet are strongly encouraged.