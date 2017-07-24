Bikers in Bakersfield send off new marines to boot camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bikers in Bakersfield got together Sunday to send off the next generation of the military to boot camp.

"We want to tell these youngsters how much we appreciate what they are going off to do," said Ben Patten, the founder of the Armed Forces Support Riders.

Yesterday's ride was special because it was the tenth anniversary of this tradition.

And while these 18 year olds might be following in the footsteps of all the other members of the military, they're view on the job might be a bit different.

"They've had smart phones for the last four years. They know what's going on in Kanhar, they know what's going on in Yemen and all around the world" said Ben.

But regardless, those who wait for them back home are beyond grateful for their service.

"We live the lives that we live everyday but people don't think about the kid that graduated Centennial High School two months ago is leaving for Marine Corp Boot Camp today to do what he's gotta do so we can live the life that we wanna live," said Ben.

Eight young men and women left for the Marine Corp on Sunday and in 13 weeks they will earn the title of United States Marine.