With President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration only weeks away, several artists have been asked to perform at his inauguration, and almost every one has denied the request. Well, that stops now. One artist said she will perform but only under one condition. British pop singer Rebecca Ferguson says she has been invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but said she would only accept the invitation on the condition that she could perform "Strange Fruit" -- a song protesting racism in 1930s America, made famous by Billie Holiday, according to CNN. Here is the song and lyrics to Billie Holiday's song Strange Fruit.

Southern trees bear strange fruit

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root

Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees

Pastoral scene of the gallant south

The bulging eyes and the twisted mouth

Scent of magnolias, sweet and fresh

Then the sudden smell of burning flesh

Here is fruit for the crows to pluck

For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck

For the sun to rot, for the trees to drop

Here is a strange and bitter crop