With President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration only weeks away, several artists have been asked to perform at his inauguration, and almost every one has denied the request. Well, that stops now. One artist said she will perform but only under one condition.
British pop singer Rebecca Ferguson says she has been invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, but said she would only accept the invitation on the condition that she could perform "Strange Fruit" -- a song protesting racism in 1930s America, made famous by Billie Holiday, according to CNN.
Here is the song and lyrics to Billie Holiday's song Strange Fruit.