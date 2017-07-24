"Blast from the Past" boat, hot rod and car show held at Lake Ming

The "Blast from the Past" boat, hot rod, and car show was held at Lake Ming over the weekend. The event which featured food, music, and a crackle fest was held for the public. The boats did exhibition runs and there was also a crackle fest to see which boat and which car was the loudest. Trophies were awarded to the winners. The event was a family-fun atmosphere for boat, car and hot rod enthusiasts.

Local News